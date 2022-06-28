Ashfield families missing out on free school meals due to 'strict criteria' councillors claim

Government rules restrict free school meals to those families with net annual earnings of less than £7,400.

Coun Debbie Darby, spokesperson for the Independent Alliance at County Hall, has called for the county council’s Children and Young People Select Committee to investigate.

She said: “Thousands more children in poverty are missing out than figures suggest. Many don’t qualify for free school meals, because the criteria are too strict, that doesn’t mean that kids are not hungry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors Tom Hollis and Jason Zadrozny outside Brierley Forest Park Primary School in Sutton where free school meal claimants are one of the highest in Ashfield.

“Being a free school meal claimant unlocks a significant amount of other free services like holiday activities. We have heard stories of starving children begging for free school meals because they are hungry.

"Can we carry out an investigation in what we can do to help young people not just on free school meals but all those whose families are on Universal Credit and other benefits? Can we as a committee look at changing the eligibility criteria to unlock things like free holidays for those who live in real poverty?”

A Nottinghamshire County Council spokesperson said: “Eligibility criteria for benefits-related free school meals is set nationally, not by the local authority. The remit of the council’s Select Committees are to examine and scrutinise decisions made by this council, not by central government.

“In terms of supporting Nottinghamshire families who are struggling with rising costs, we're determined to do all that we can to help vulnerable families and have provided free school meal vouchers – funded by the Government - to thousands of eligible schoolchildren over school holidays, including the upcoming summer holiday.

“The Nottinghamshire Holiday Activities and Food programme is also continuing to run, providing free activities to children and young people along with healthy meals so that they can be active and eat well.