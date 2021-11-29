Ashfield District Council recognised for its 'outstanding' Armed Forces support

The council was the only district council, and one of just 11 organisations in the East Midlands, to have received the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.

Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards are awarded to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “We are immensely proud and humbled to have received this prestigious award.

Coun Tom Hollis, Gillian Welch, Armed Forces Covenant lead officer, Theresa Hodgkinson, CEO, and Coun Jason Zadrozny

"Here at Ashfield District Council, we pride ourselves on our support for the armed forces. We promote positive engagement with the extended armed forces family both inside and outside of the council.

“We will continue to be a champion of the Armed Forces and ensure that service personnel, families and veterans can access the help and support available.”

To win an award, organisations must provide ten extra paid days leave for Reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, Reserves, and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Organisations must also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the Armed Forces community by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.