Ashfield council leader offers his support to National Spring Clean initiative
A new initiative to help clean up communities has been announced as part of the Government’s ‘National Spring Clean’ and Ashfield District Council’s leader has offered his backing.
The Ashfield Spring Clean was introduced in 2018 to tackle rises in fly-tipping aiming to restore pride in communities.
Now the Government has announced a ‘National Spring Clean’, according to the Levelling Up White Paper, in which people with convictions given community payback orders will litter pick and clean up graffiti.
However council leader, Coun Jason Zadrozny, said that any National Spring Clean should be led by communities.
He said: “While we appreciate that using people on community service gets headlines. They should be part of a community task force, not the task force itself.
"I would be happy to sit down with Government Ministers and explain how we carry out our Big Spring Clean and work with them to pilot their national spring clean right in Ashfield where it started.
“Our Spring Clean is a highly successful way of cleaning up our communities in Hucknall, Kirkby, Selston, Sutton and across Ashfield.
"Our spring clean is delivered for the community by the community and Ashfield District Council. This year alone, we were pleased to buck the national trend and fly-tipping was reduced.”
This year’s Big Ashfield Spring Clean takes place at the end of March and the first two weeks of April.
