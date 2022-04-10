Anthony Smedley was spotted by officers in an unmarked police car as he drove away from a filling station without paying in the early hours of Monday (April 4).

Smedley, aged 30, was pulled over a short time later in Willowbridge Lane and was slurring his words. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday he pleaded guilty to making off without payment, drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 20 weeks.

Police Constable Lyndon Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “For us this was a case of our officers being in the right place at the right time.

“For Smedley it was more a case of bad luck that he decided to commit a criminal offence in the presence of an unmarked police car.