Ashfield Council gives free trading opportunities to budding entrepreneurs at local markets

Budding entrepreneurs can now test their business ideas at one of Ashfield’s markets as part of a council-run initiative.

Ashfield District Council has launched a new test trading programme, giving people the opportunity to develop and launch their business ideas to the public.

Selected business owners will get four days to trade for free at Sutton outdoor and indoor market, Kirkby outdoor market or Hucknall outdoor market.

Traders can visit different markets to choose which is the best fit for them and their business.

They will also receive a grant of up to £500 each with insurance costs during trading days covered by the council.

The grant must be used within three months and amount offered will depend on traders’ proposed activities.

The programme is funded by Ashfield’s allocation for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), and aims to encourage interest in market trading.

The council hopes this initiative can lead to more businesses taking on a shop at one of the local markets.

Those who wish to apply for the scheme can do so online by contacting the council’s markets team and completing a form.

A spokesperson for Ashfield District Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The new Test Trading programme will help people in Ashfield by removing financial barriers and giving them a chance to try out trading at local markets without having to worry about the costs.

“The main benefit of the scheme is that it allows businesses to try out their ideas, gain experience and establish whether running a market stall is right for them.

“It also gives us at Ashfield District Council the opportunity to support both aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners in the district.”

“We hope to increase interest in market trading, boost occupancy at our local markets in Ashfield and potentially encourage more traders to take on shops full time.

“This programme is part of our wider mission to revitalise our local area, stimulating the economy and making our town centres more dynamic and successful, in turn, making Ashfield a great place to visit and do business.”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind) also told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We’re passionate about helping our local entrepreneurs succeed.

“The Test Trading scheme is about giving people the confidence, space and support they need to get their business ideas off the ground.

“It’s another step in our mission to make Ashfield a thriving hub for innovation and enterprise.”