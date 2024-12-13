Ashfield Council explains why 2025 bin collection dates calendar only goes up to May

Ashfield Council has clarified why the new bin collection calendar for 2025 they have sent out only goes up to May.

Some residents have been left confused as to why the second half of next year is missing from their collection schedules.

But the council says it is because of likely impending changes being implemented by the Government next year, they are waiting before confirming the rest of the year’s dates.

A spokesperson said: “As highlighted on the leaflet, the Government is making changes to the way councils collect waste.

Ashfield residents may see changes to bin collection dates later in the year. Photo: National World

"This means there may be changes to collection days from May 2025.”

These changes are part of the Government’s new Simpler Recycling in England Strategy which is expected to be rolled out next year.

On it’s website, Defra, said: “There has been coverage about the Government’s Simpler Recycling proposals for bin collections, which will make recycling easier for households and businesses.

“In particular, coverage has focused on the publication of non-statutory guidance for local authorities on factors to consider, within their existing and new legal obligations, to ensure they continue to provide reasonable waste collection services to households.

“To be clear, there is absolutely no change to the current rules at local authorities operate under.

"As is currently the case, authorities will continue to decide collection frequency of waste collections in a way that suits the needs of their local community.

"There has never been a statutory requirement regarding the frequency of bin collections for local authorities, under any Government.

“However, our proposals will bring in weekly food waste collections for every home in the country – ensuring that the most unpleasant waste is dealt with quickly and reliably.

“Our latest data suggests around 97 per cent of local authorities in England collect residual waste – in other words, the non-recyclable, black bin bag waste – at least fortnightly, if not more frequently, without any statutory requirement to do so.

We expect councils to continue to provide reasonable waste collection services to households.

"Any changes to make collections less frequent should be considered carefully and local authorities will need to justify that decision to local residents.”