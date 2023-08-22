Ashfield Council chairman Coun Dale Grounds (as Spider-Man) gave youngster Harley a tour of the council offices and Kirkby Leisure Centre

Harley was born with kidney problems and it was during the first few years of his young life, during regular visits to the likes Queens Medical Centre (QMC) and Nottinghamshire’s Children’s Hospital that he met Coun Grounds, who was dressed as Spider-Man in support of the Duckling’s Charity – one his chosen charites of the years.

Harley’s father was able to donate a kidneys to his son and thankfully Harley’s health and life have improved for the better, so much so, this year he took part in the British Transplant Games and won three medals.

On his visit, Harley took a tour of the council offices in Kirkby, to see behind the scenes, which included a visit to the police, where he got to wear the police uniform, inspect officers on duty and a ride in refuse lorry.

Coun Spider-Man then took Harley over to the new Kirkby Leisure Centre for a session in the soft play area, table tennis and a tour of whole facility.

Coun Grounds said: “I remember first meeting Harley at the QMC eight years ago and he was joy to be around.

"Having met Harley many times, it’s great to see him in a better place with a thirst for life and it was my pleasure to have him as my stand-in deputy chairman for the day.