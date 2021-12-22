Leading the list of Celtic stars already booked are the much-celebrated, riotously-entertaining Stornaway three-piece band Peat and Diesel, often branded the “Hebridean Pogues” with their comedic stories of island life as showcased on two acclaimed albums ‘Uptown Fank’ and ‘Light My Byre’.

The July event will also welcome Dervish, BBC Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 winners and one of the best-loved Irish traditional bands over the last 30 years.

Fronted by Cathy Jordan, among Ireland’s most famous singers, Dervish have played everywhere from Glastonbury to Rio De Janeiro and become international cultural ambassadors along the way.

Dervish will be performing at the Gate To Southwell Festival

The event will be taking place from July 14, to 17, 2022, and kicking things off on the Thursday will be a Blues Night, headlined by singer, songwriter and star guitarist Ian Siegel. He’s a nine-times British Blues Awards winner, a three-times European Blues Awards winner, and he’s twice won Mojo’s blues album of the year.

Alongside Siegel, Southwell welcomes the Daniel Smith Blues Band.

Bringing an extremely vocal international flavour to the festival will be The Spooky Men’s Chorale are cult figures from New South Wales and Western Australia thanks to albums such as ‘Tooled Up’, ‘Urban Sea Shanties’ and ‘Welcome To The Second Half’.

Also on the bill there is the singer-songwriter partnership of Chris While and Julie Mathews, the new line-up of highly danceable folk rockers Blackbeard’s Tea Party, Birmingham’s youthful folk supergroup Filkin’s Drift Ensemble featuring Ellie Gowers and the Field and Dyke project with BBC Folk Award winner Greg Russell and Danny Pedlar.

There will be four live music stages presenting acts from diverse genres such as folk, blues, world, Americana, country, ska, punk, jazz as well as on site camping, glamping, street theatre, poetry, comedy, artisan food, great traders, cask ales, campfire sessions, kids events and ceilidhs.

