NHS bosses discuss ‘grim’ situation with access to dental services in Nottinghamshire

The report by NHS England in the Midlands says the coronavirus pandemic had a “considerable impact” on dental services and the long-term affect on oral health is “a cause for concern”.

Members of the Nottinghamshire health overview and scrutiny committee agreed to write to MPs, requesting support in reforming the current NHS dental contract, after hearing from NHS England representatives about recovery plans for dental services post pandemic.

Coun Sue Saddington, committee chairman, said: “We wanted you to come to explain why people out there cant get dental appointments.

The state of dentistry in Nottinghamshire has been described as 'grim'.

“We all meet people who pull their own teeth out and stick Blu Tack in – horrendous things.”

Caroline Goulding, East Midlands head of primary care commissioning, said: “Access to dentistry is not where we want it to be.

“The team are doing everything we possibly can.

“In Nottinghamshire, we are working at about 87 per cent restored pandemic activity.

“We feel that by the end of the financial year of 2024, we will have restored all activity from pre-pandemic.

“We are aware there are huge swathes of the population we need to access.

“It’s grim, I’ve got to be honest, with all the MP letters and patient complaint letters. We are doing everything we can within our scope to improve it for patients.

“My team investigate every single complaint.”

Coun Saddington said: “You’re saying the waiting lists will take two or three years to come down, people will have rotten teeth by that time.

“It isn’t acceptable that people are in pain and can’t get an appointment.”

Claire Hames, East Midlands commissioning manager, said the team has commissioned weekend sessions for more than 300 patients and also secured funding for dedicated Urgent Care slots during surgery opening hours.

Two practices in Hucknall and Mansfield are also offering an additional 25 urgent care slots per week.

Measures are in place to deal with increasing backlogs – in Nottinghamshire two of the 109 practices have been contracted to provide 140 additional appointments at a cost of £70,000.

Another scheme called the ‘Golden Hello’ scheme intended to improve recruitment and retention among dentists will see payments of up to £15,000 for each new eligible full-time dentist within East Bassetlaw – NHS England said it has received one application for the scheme.

Coun Steve Carr said: “I’ve come across several people that I represent who have actually pulled out their own teeth which must be dreadful.

“This will have a long-term detrimental impact on residents.

“With NHS appointments scarce at best, people are being forced to spend hundreds if not thousands on private care.

“Fault lies solely with national government who have done next to nothing to tackle this crisis.”

Coun David Martin, member for Selston, said: “Our poorest residents have been let down by a lack of support from the government. I suggest this committee writes to all Nottinghamshire MPs to ask for action.”