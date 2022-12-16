Ashfield-born playwright James Graham wins 'best play' award for new hit West End show

James Graham is a former Ashfield School pupil who is now a successful playwright.

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards returned on Sunday (December 11) after a two-year break, celebrating the best of West End theatre in 2021-22.

The well-deserved award for ‘Best Play’ was handed to former Ashfield School student James Graham for his political drama Best of Enemies.

The play, which premiered at the Young Vic theatre in December last year, traces the current collapse of political commentary back to the adversarial TV coverage of the 1968 Presidential debates by William F Buckley and Gore Vidal.

It has received universal acclaim, with sell-out performances and critics raving with rapturous praise from the outset.

James, who grew up in Kirkby, said he is “incredibly flattered” to have received the award.

The 40-year-old said: “The Evening Standard awards are one of the oldest theatre prizes in the country so I'm incredibly flattered to receive this for 'Best Play'.

“It's still incredibly challenging to get plays and musicals up and running after the shutdown of theatres during the pandemic, so this was a lovely bit of recognition to receive, for me and all the actors and crew.”

James is also a screenwriter, having thrilled viewers with his Nottinghamshire-inspired BBC drama Sherwood – influenced by his own experiences of growing up in a former mining community.

His award-winning play Best of Enemies is now playing at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Zachary Quinto and David Harewood.