News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Serial Mansfield shoplifter jailed following a string of offences

A serial Mansfield shoplifter has been jailed after he was tracked down by police.

By Andy Done-Johnson
2 hours ago - 2 min read

Matthew Clay, aged 53, was wanted in connection with a string of thefts at a Mansfield supermarket over the last three months.

Clay, who had been wanted for several weeks, was arrested by officers on Tuesday last week and was charged with five counts of shoplifting.

Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (14 December) and was jailed for ten months.

Matthew Clay
Most Popular

Clay, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield, was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

PC Ryan Ward, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shoplifting offences have a significant impact on local businesses and won’t be tolerated in Mansfield.

Hide Ad

“Clay stole alcohol, electrical goods and other items worth many hundreds of pounds and I am pleased he has now been brought to justice.

Read More
Two arrested after drugs worth 'thousands' discovered after car pulled over near...
Hide Ad

“I also hope this very strong sentence sends out a clear message to others who think they can take what they want from local businesses: we will track you down and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

The sentence comes as the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team continue anti-shop-lifting campaign in the town centre.

Hide Ad

The team now keeps a rolling cohort of the five most prolific shop thieves in the town and works intensively to curtail their actions.

As well as arresting suspects and seeing them prosecuted, officers are also using civil court orders to restrict offenders’ activities and – in some cases – to ban them from the town centre completely.

Hide Ad

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We know that a disproportionate number of shop thefts in the town centre come from a relatively small group of people.

“By relentlessly targeting that same group of people we are already seeing some very promising results.

Hide Ad

“Several individuals are currently behind bars and others have already been made the subject of restrictive civil court orders.”