Ashfield and Eastwood MP welcomes extra police officers in Nottinghamshire

The latest figures are part of the Government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the street by March 2023.

Across the 43 police forces, an additional 13,576 officers have been recruited, bringing the total number of police officers in England and Wales to 142,526. The total number of officers in Nottinghamshire is now 2,385.

The 13,576 extra officers will support the Conservative Government’s crack down on crime, which has seen the launch of the Beating Crime Plan and the passing of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill through the House of Commons.

An extra 364 police officers have been recruited by Nottinghamshire Police

Mr Anderson said: “From working with our local police force, I know just how valuable more police officers will be in helping crack down on crime in our local community, helping to pursue criminals, keep neighbourhoods safe, and reassure the law-abiding majority.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “When this Government took office in 2019, we made a promise to the British people to recruit 20,000 extra police officers to cut crime and keep communities safe - and we are delivering on that pledge.