Ashfield and Eastwood MP thanks National Lottery players for helping to support communities

This comes after another local group received £640 of National Lottery funding to help them support their communities as they seek to overcome social and economic challenges caused by the pandemic and build back stronger.

Lee Anderson, Member of Parliament for Ashfield and Eastwood, has welcomed the grants and wants more local good causes to apply for National Lottery funding, saying it could be a lifeline as local people and communities rebuild and recover from the pandemic.

The latest group to have benefitted is Leon’s Legacy of Kirkby which will use the funding to provide defibrillators the public can access outside of school hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson, Member of Parliament for Ashfield and Eastwood, is thanking National Lottery players for their role in raising much-needed funding for local charities and community groups.

Mr Anderson said: “It is great to see community groups benefitting from National Lottery funding in. These groups are inspirational in the great work and support they provide to local people and their community, helping to bring people together once again and build community spirit. I would encourage more groups to apply.”

John Mothersole, chair of England Funding Committee at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I am delighted to announce that we have awarded almost £100 million across England in the past three months, helping to address issues at the heart of communities, including employability, mental health, supporting young people and building connections to tackle loneliness.

“We’re proud to support people to come together to build community spirit, prosper and thrive.”