Funding awarded to Broxtowe charity will help combat isolation and loneliness

Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) has received funding from Western Power Distribution’s Community Matters fund.

With this funding BWP is working with cultural venues, and leisure centres, managed by L Leisure, to provide safe spaces for group activity and exercise sessions for women who’ve been affected by Domestic Abuse.

Chris Harris, BWP partnership manager, said: “We would like to thank Western Power Distribution for their support and funding.

Funding grant will be used to help fight loneliness through exercise

“The Work it Out Together project has the potential to make a huge difference to local women.

"Not only improving physical and mental health through exercise, but also fighting feelings of loneliness and isolation by coming together for walks and other group activities with cultural partners Beeston Canalside Heritage Centre, Stapleford Library and Attenborough Nature Reserve.

“We would like anyone who would be interested in joining us to come along to the D.H Lawrence Birthplace Museum in Eastwood at 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 20, to find out more.”

Chloe Corden, L Leisure sports development officer said: ““The community of Broxtowe’s wellbeing is our priority and we are looking forward to working with BWP to help make our services more accessible for these women.”

LLeisure Leisure Centres and venues include Kimberley Leisure Centre and the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum in Eastwood.