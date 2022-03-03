Through World Book Day, every child in Ashfield and Eastwood will be given a £1 book token, which they can take to a bookshop or supermarket to get their free World Book Day book.

World Book Day has been changing children’s lives by encouraging a love of books and reading for 25 years. Reading for pleasure makes an enormous impact on a child’s future, whether that’s their educational success, well-being or mental health.

World Book Day changes lives through a love of books and shared reading. The mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own. Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success – more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP for Ashfield and Eastwood, Lee Anderson, is helping support World Book Day

Lee Anderson MP said: “It is a pleasure to support World Book Day in its 25th year.

"It is so important that every child and young adult in Ashfield and Eastwood has the opportunity to have a book of their own that they have chosen for themselves, and I am delighted to celebrate my own love of reading through the World Book Day campaign.”