Ashfield District Council refused to give Asda back the trolleys they collected across the town until the supermarket took action. The council even threatened to fine them for fly-tipping for failing to secure their property.

Coun David Hennigan, councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “People said we were ‘off our trolley’ taking on a huge conglomerate like ASDA but we did and we won.

"I’d like to thank the team at the EG Group, who own ASDA for listening to our concerns and finally taking action.

Councillors Jason Zadrozny and David Hennigan test the technology at Asda in Sutton

"Myself and my colleague councillor Samantha Deakin have been pushing and pushing for this.

"Parts of our town resembled the set of iconic TV quiz Supermarket Sweep.

"Trolleys were used to transport the proceeds of crime, they were left strewn on nearby Sutton Lawn Park and on the streets of our town.

“It just goes to show that by listening to resident’s concerns and taking strong action delivers results for our community.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “By keeping the trolleys effectively hostage we forced Asda to act.

"Residents were quite rightly angry that these shopping trolleys were being dumped around Sutton. It was a daily occurrence.

"Samantha, David and the team at the council raised this problem time and time again.