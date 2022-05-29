After receiving multiple reports of cars being broken into in various parts of Mansfield over the last two weeks, officers from the local neighbourhood policing team launched an investigation to get to the bottom of who was responsible.

Following extensive enquiries officers arrested Zeke Dalziel, 26, on Wednesday, May 25, after receiving another report from a member of the public that a man had tried to steal items from a car that he was working underneath.

Quick thinking members of the public then worked together to help detain Dalziel as the police were called.

A man has been jailed after a spate of thefts from vehicles

Dalziel, of Arundel Drive, Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 26, having pleaded guilty to criminal damage, theft from a shop, attempted theft, four counts of vehicle interference and fraud by false representation.

He was jailed for 24 weeks.

A 44-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

The break-ins occurred in the Broomhill, Sherwood and Ladybrook areas of Mansfield, as well as the town centre. Items stolen included sunglasses, perfume, keys, money, bank cards and a computer.

Sergeant Andy Lee, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased that following a thorough investigation by our officers Dalziel is now behind bars for his crimes.

“This was a great bit of police work to investigate the recent spate of thefts from our officers who refused to give up until we had arrested two suspects. I would also like to say thank you to the members of the public who called the police and detained Dalziel at the scene so we could arrest him.

“Residents can rest assured patrols in the areas affected will continue to be increased and that we are treating each and every report extremely seriously."