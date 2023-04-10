Artisan and vegan food on offer at return of Mansfield festival and market
Craft brewers and zero-waste champions are expected at a forthcoming Mansfield festival.
The Mansfield Cleaner Greener Festival and Vegan Market is back on Market Place, Mansfield town centre, on Sunday, April 16,
The event runs from 10.30am until 4pm.
A spokeswoman for the festival said: “The event will bring together an incredible selection of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, local artists, zero-waste champions + loads more to get involved with on the day.”