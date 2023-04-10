News you can trust since 1952
Artisan and vegan food on offer at return of Mansfield festival and market

Craft brewers and zero-waste champions are expected at a forthcoming Mansfield festival.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST

The Mansfield Cleaner Greener Festival and Vegan Market is back on Market Place, Mansfield town centre, on Sunday, April 16,

The event runs from 10.30am until 4pm.

Market Place, Mansfield.
Market Place, Mansfield.
A spokeswoman for the festival said: “The event will bring together an incredible selection of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, local artists, zero-waste champions + loads more to get involved with on the day.”

Mansfield