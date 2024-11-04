The paintings of Mansfield artist Philip Bradshaw will be on display for the first time in honour of his death earlier this year.

Philip’s painting journey began painting watercolours in 1992.

He was interested in architecture, churches and stately homes, he loved the detail and he felt that he could learn to transfer his photographs into art works that his family might like to frame and hang.

He was inspired by various artists, mainly David Curtis, Terry Harrison, Terence Cuneo, David Weston, Malcolm Root, and David Shepherd.

A collection of Philip Bradshaw's paintings will be on display across the area

His early works were of local scenes around Skegby, Stanton Hill and Teversal and he later progressed to other landmarks at Newstead Abbey, Chatsworth, Derbyshire, and Cornwall.

During his lifetime Philip completed approximately 60 paintings. The last one was of Isaac, his grandson, which he was still working on before he sadly died of a heart attack earlier this year.

In his honour a collection of Philip’s paintings will be on display at St Andrew’s on Mansfield Road, Skegby, on Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, All Saints Church on Fackley Road, Stanton Hill, on Friday, November 22, and at St Katherine's Church on Buttery Lane, Teversal, on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30.

Philip’s widow, Karen, said: “This exhibition shows the two ages of his artwork. Part one is his watercolour period. They are arranged in chronological order as the viewer progresses through the exhibition.”

These exhibitions are free to view and all venues will be open between 10am and 3pm.

Refreshments will be available.