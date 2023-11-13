Crowds gathered to remember the fallen at this year's Remembrance Day parade in Mansfield

Crowds gathered in Mansfield to watch the annual Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying service which were held in the town yesterday (Sunday, November 12).

The parade started with with a wreath laying ceremony at the Civic Centre War Memorial with civic dignitaries including Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams, Deputy Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire, Col Nicholas Hile, Mansfield MP Ben Bradley and the council's Chief Executive, Adam Hill as well as Royal British Legion representatives, Army Reservists, cadet units, ex-service associations, and voluntary organisations.

Following the wreath laying the parade made its way to St Peter and St Paul’s Church along Rosemary Street, Westfield Lane, West Gate, Market Place and Church Street.

The Pipes and Drums of The Seaforth Highlanders Association provided the marching music for the parade.

Upon arriving in the Market Place, a short service took place followed by a performance from the Mansfield Community Choir.

Joe Martin of the Mansfield branch of the Royal British Legion lead a two-minute silence at 11am followed by a second performance from the choir.

The parade finished with a salute in front of the Old Town Hall at noon as a final mark of respect.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “Remembrance is a key date within the civic calendar, and I was delighted to see so many residents joining in with the parade, lining the streets, and paying their respects to our fallen servicemen and women.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for all of us to come together as one community to remember those who lost their lives during the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts.”

