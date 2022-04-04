Apprentices sought to work at Shirebrook business on an insulation scheme to help reduce household bills

Westville has just started work on insulating up to 101 properties in Walker Avenue, Stanley Avenue, Redfern Avenue and Fletcher Street in Ripley, on behalf of Amber Valley Borough Council, as part of a £1.2m government Green Homes Grant scheme.

It follows the recent completion of external wall insulation, loft insulation and cavity wall insulation on 68 properties in Ironville, also on behalf of the council, in a £640,000 project.

The aim is to make homes more energy-efficient, cut bills and improve health.

Apprentices are being sought to work on an insulation scheme which will help reduce household bills.

Westville is on the lookout for apprentices to be trained up in a promising career in installing insulation, which, with rising energy costs, is emerging as a vital sector to work in.

Anyone considering an apprenticeship with Westville will be fully supported along the way, with appropriate training to help develop the skills and experience required for the role.

Karle Rhodes, business development manager at the company, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to kick-start your career and grow new skills in a sector that really makes a difference to its customers’ lives."

To be considered, upload details and a CV at www.westvillegroup.co.uk/apprentices-trainees/ or for more information, email [email protected]