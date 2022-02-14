Application submitted to convert derelict Ashfield bus depot and allotments into new residential development

An outline planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council to potentially convert the site, on land off Lime Avenue, Huthwaite.

As an outline application to the authority, the applicant is only seeking approval for the potential development, and is not providing specifics at this stage – but they are requesting the green-light for all existing buildings to be demolished.

Documents state: “The northern third of the site comprises of several large buildings related to the operation of a coach business, along with 20 rented garages. There is

The application has been made to Ashfield District Council

also an area of hard standing.

"Whilst the southern two thirds of the site used to be operated as allotments, until a fall in demand led to the area largely becoming overgrown.

"A wide vehicular access from Lime Avenue is located to the north east corner of the site. The access has, for a considerable time, provided for the commercial operation of the coach business, which consisted of up to seven coaches, as well as up to 20 privately rented garages.

"The application proposes the removal of all of the existing buildings and uses and provides the potential for this area to become an attractive, well-designed residential area within the village, close to retail and other facilities and services.”

As a 0.6 hectare site, it would ideally accommodate between 18 and 24 new homes – but the final number of properties could be more or less, depending on a subsequent application from developers.

The site was first established as a coat operator and allotments in 1942 and was operated until 1997.

"In terms of the allotments, they have been rented out since 1942.

Originally, every plot was taken and well used, and this persisted for many years – in fact until the 1990’s there was often a waiting list.

"However, from early 2000, the demand for the allotments fell and the number in use dropped each year to only four being in use over the last five years or so,

falling to three recently. This led to large areas of the site falling into disuse and being subject to some tipping.”

The application will be debated at a future date.