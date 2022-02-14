Pub games room, school workshop and Taco Bell signs - but what developments are planned where you live?

H2 The Fields Rainworthere are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, February 7, 2022.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

4 Harlow Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Elm Tree Inn, Station Road, Scarcliffe.

Taco Bell, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Advertisement consent for building and site signage comprising four internally illuminated logo and bell signs, applied vinyl artworks to windows and walls, two internally illuminated directional signs, three internally illuminated menu boards and one internally illuminated toten sign, one non-illuminated height restricted sign and one non-illuminated banner sign. Conditional permission;

Unit 43 Bleak Hill Way, Mansfield: New attached industrial unit and rear extension to existing; Conditional permission;

4 Debdale Lane, Mansfield: Front dormer window. Conditional permission;

11 Oak Tree Close, Mansfield: Two-storey and single-storey extensions to rear of dwelling.

Conditional permission;

17 Hoylake Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: First-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension.

Conditional permission.

Red Lion Inn, Main Street, Walesby.

Allotments housing plan

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

White Cottage, Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: First-floor extension to existing garage to create games room and balcony;

1-5 Unwin Road, Sutton: Demolition of conservatory and smoking shelter, conversion of residential unit into six flats, single-storey rear extension to create seventh flat;

187 Church Lane, Underwood: Demolition of existing dwelling and build replacement dwelling;

170 Nottingham Road, Selston: Garage and boundary wall;

51 Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton: Joining 51/53 into one building;

Norwood, 11 Church Lane, Sutton: Pollard three apple trees and crown reduction of lime tree;

Huthwaite Welfare allotments, Lime Avenue, Huthwaite: Residential development;

5 Peveril Drive, Sutton: Two-storey side extension and window to roof space;

5 Palmerston Street, Underwood: Single-storey rear extension;

191 Nottingham Road, Selston: Demolition of existing garage and construction of two-storey side and front extension;

Craiglea, 5 Borders Avenue, Kirkby: Internal subdivision of two large, existing flats to create two additional flat units;

8-10 Outram Street, Sutton: Conversion of shop into two apartments;

96 Main Road, Underwood: Demolish existing garage and rebuild new garage with loft storage;

St Helens, Pinxton Lane, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension with front and rear dormers.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Land adjacent 1 Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite: Two dwellings. Refused;

Land at Norwood Lodge, Newbound Lane, Sutton: Dwelling and garage. Conditional permission;

189 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: Front porch extension. Conditional permission;

Vodafone 73288 Base Station, Kings Mill Road East, Sutton: Removal of 12.5-metres-high hutchinson elara pole to be replaced by high orion streetpole at a maximum height of 20m. Conditional permission.

Home plan for pub

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Elm Tree Inn, Station Road, Scarcliffe: Change of use from public house to residential;

23 High Street, Tibshelf: Remove maple tree and replace with hawthorn;

28 Hamlet Lane, South Normanton: Single-storey rear, flat-roof extension;

Land 250 metres east of Westwood House, Church Lane, and 200m north-west of Derwent Drive, Tibshelf: Change of use to include keeping of horses for leisure purposes including the erection of a stable block, two containers with shelter inbetween and creation of hard standing;

Land to the rear of 2-22 West Street, Doe Lea: Creation of about one kilometre of a 3m-wide cycle path with a sealed surface, ancillary earthworks, new fencing and replacement bridge, to connect Mansfield Road, Doe Lea, to Mill Lane, Stainsby.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

2 Acer Close Pinxton: Side and rear extension to form new garage and utility room. Conditional permission;

Bank Villa, Pit Lane, Pleasley: Detached dwelling with parking. Conditional permission;

Holly Tree Cottage, Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith: First-floor extension over garage forming room in a roof. Conditional permission.

Pub’s games room plan

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

18 Valley Road, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey front extension;

Roecroft, Broomfield Lane, Farnsfield: Two-storey side extension and rear modifications to house;

17C Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: Detached garage.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Path between Eakring Road and Potter Lane, Wellow: Works to trees. Approved;

6 High Street, Edwinstowe: Conversion, extension and repair to brick outbuilding to provide an annexe. Approved;

44 Greenwood Crescent, Boughton: Single-storey front extension. Approved;

Red Lion Inn, Main Street, Walesby: Outbuilding to form games room. Approved;

The Dukeries Academy, Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Workshop. Approved;

Annexe, 69A High Street, Edwinstowe: Single-storey side and rear extension, detached garage. Approved;

3 Kirks Croft, Blidworth: Render dwelling and window alterations. Approved;

2 The Fields, Rainworth: Change of use of grass area to residential garden use, and erection of a fence. Approved.

Farmhouse bid

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

214 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Demolition of a single detached garage;

42 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: First-floor extension over existing garage;

225 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Conversion of existing garage/store building to residential dwelling including extensions with new vehicle access.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Phoenix, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Double-storey front extension, lower ground-floor extension with front balcony and access platform and stairs and alterations to openings in the front elevation. Withdrawn;

128 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Work to trees. Conditional permission;

The Farm House, Kighill Poultry Farm, Grays Drive, Ravenshead: Residential occupation of farmhouse by persons not necessarily employed in agricultural or forest work. Approved;

140 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Front and rear extensions and alterations to the roof. Conditional permission.