Appeal to identify man after pedestrian hurt in Sutton collision
The pedestrian – a woman – was using a zebra crossing in Outram Street, Sutton, when she was struck by a black Citroen C4 car.
She suffered bruising and grazing to her leg and arm and went to hospital for treatment.
The driver stopped at the scene, got out of the car, and tried to talk to her to see if she was okay.
However, he didn’t provide any details, got back in his car and drove off, leaving the injured woman at the side of the road.
The collision happened around 8.45am on Tuesday, January 23 2024.
Investigator Diane Ibbotson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Extensive work has been carried out to try and trace the car and driver involved in this collision.
"Our inquiries remain ongoing, and we hope the public can help us identify the man pictured who we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.
“We’d appeal to this man, or anyone who recognises him, to please get in contact with us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with relevant information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 446 of 23 January 2024, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.