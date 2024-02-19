Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pedestrian – a woman – was using a zebra crossing in Outram Street, Sutton, when she was struck by a black Citroen C4 car.

She suffered bruising and grazing to her leg and arm and went to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver stopped at the scene, got out of the car, and tried to talk to her to see if she was okay.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a collision that left a pedestrian injured. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

However, he didn’t provide any details, got back in his car and drove off, leaving the injured woman at the side of the road.

The collision happened around 8.45am on Tuesday, January 23 2024.

Investigator Diane Ibbotson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Extensive work has been carried out to try and trace the car and driver involved in this collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our inquiries remain ongoing, and we hope the public can help us identify the man pictured who we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.

“We’d appeal to this man, or anyone who recognises him, to please get in contact with us as soon as possible.”