Appeal: Missing peahen from Mansfield Wildlife Rescue – can you help?

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue's beloved peahen ‘Penny’ has gone missing – last seen in the Mansfield Woodhouse area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue, located in Pleasley Vale, reported that their beloved peahen, Penny, has been spotted wandering.

She was last seen near Northfield Avenue, at the back of the allotments in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rescue founder Cheryl Martins said that Penny had been chased by dogs in that direction, but she urged the public not to pursue her, as it would only increase her nervousness.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue's beloved peahen ‘Penny’ has gone missing.

She emphasised that Penny won’t cause any harm, and they would love to bring her home safely.

Cheryl added: “If you spot her and are able to coax her into a garage or secure building, please give us a call and we’ll come and collect her.

“Penny loves her own reflection (a mirror might help lure her in), and she's particularly fond of greens if you have any to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you see and find Penny, call Mansfield Wildlife Rescue on 01623 810625 between 10.30am and 4.30pm, or feel free to call Cheryl directly at 07904 353565 anytime.

Cheryl would also like to remind everyone to keep their dogs on a leash in and around the wildlife centre, as there are free-roaming animals in the woodland area. She said anyone found deliberately allowing their dogs to chase the wildlife will be reported for animal cruelty.