Appeal: Missing peahen from Mansfield Wildlife Rescue – can you help?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Jul 2025, 14:07 BST
Mansfield Wildlife Rescue's beloved peahen ‘Penny’ has gone missing – last seen in the Mansfield Woodhouse area.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue, located in Pleasley Vale, reported that their beloved peahen, Penny, has been spotted wandering.

She was last seen near Northfield Avenue, at the back of the allotments in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Rescue founder Cheryl Martins said that Penny had been chased by dogs in that direction, but she urged the public not to pursue her, as it would only increase her nervousness.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue's beloved peahen ‘Penny’ has gone missing.placeholder image
Mansfield Wildlife Rescue's beloved peahen ‘Penny’ has gone missing.

She emphasised that Penny won’t cause any harm, and they would love to bring her home safely.

Cheryl added: “If you spot her and are able to coax her into a garage or secure building, please give us a call and we’ll come and collect her.

“Penny loves her own reflection (a mirror might help lure her in), and she's particularly fond of greens if you have any to offer.”

If you see and find Penny, call Mansfield Wildlife Rescue on 01623 810625 between 10.30am and 4.30pm, or feel free to call Cheryl directly at 07904 353565 anytime.

Cheryl would also like to remind everyone to keep their dogs on a leash in and around the wildlife centre, as there are free-roaming animals in the woodland area. She said anyone found deliberately allowing their dogs to chase the wildlife will be reported for animal cruelty.

