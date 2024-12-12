Council invests in Pleasley Vale Business Park

Bolsover District Council is to invest more than £770,000 into improving the flood mitigation measures and essential repairs at Pleasley Vale.

After doing extensive surveys on the site, work is now required to:

· bring the condition of the dam wall back up to a standard of repair,

· undertake improvements to Mill 1 pond so it can capture an increased level of water from the river Meden to slow the flow further downstream into Mill 2 and under the culverts in Mill 3,

Aerial view of Pleasley Vale Mills in autumn

· improve the fire alarm system,

· improve the drainage network,

· install a brand new lift in Mill 2,

· install flood defence doors to the substation at Mill 1.

During Storm Babet in October 2023, Pleasley Vale and the Mills were extensively flooded causing widespread damage, which is still being felt by businesses in the Vale.

The investment was agreed at a Council meeting on Wednesday 4 December 2024 and councillors heard how the site falls within the Pleasley Park and Vale Conservation Area and despite the recent challenges the site has faced there is still a high demand for the workspace.

Pleasley Vale Business Park comprises 198 units over the three mill buildings and outlying buildings and it currently has an 80% occupancy rate.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor John Ritchie said, “No-one wants to go through what happened last October again, so it is essential that these works are undertaken as soon as possible. If we are to develop and improve the site, then dealing with the flooding issues is a priority that’s why we have approved this investment.

“The park is one of our premium businesses sites and is very popular with businesses, some of which have been there for over twenty years, so we must do all we can to safeguard them from any further flooding.”

Work is already underway to bring forward this investment across the site, with procurement and contractors being appointed over the coming weeks to start on site early in the new year.

The authority places a huge emphasis on safeguarding Pleasley Vale and it is also one of the Council Leaders ambitions to develop it into a top quality venue that integrates business accommodation, leisure facilities, tourism experience and accommodation, into one sustainable regeneration scheme.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “Pleasley Vale is a unique site and offers so much potential so safeguarding its future now is essential. I said in 2021 that with significant investment, we have an opportunity to do something special at the site that will reinvigorate the existing business park, but also utilise the landscape to attract tourism, all whilst respecting its industrial legacy.”