News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Apartments scheme aims to revitalise former car garage

A car repair garage with residential accommodation above is gearing up for conversion into flats.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST

Gingerbread Properties has been granted planning permission by Bolsover Council for the change of mixed use to enable five apartments to be created at 49 High Street, Newton.

The applicant wants to create four two-bedroom flats and a one-bedroom flat to provide housing for first-time buyers, professional people, couples and new families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement to the council says: “The design principle for the proposal is to restore the exterior of the property with a new front elevation, converting it from a tired garage frontage to a grand looking home that will be in keeping with the neighbouring properties.

The dilapidated frontage of the building on Main Street, Newton, which the applicant wants to smarten up and convert into five apartments.The dilapidated frontage of the building on Main Street, Newton, which the applicant wants to smarten up and convert into five apartments.
The dilapidated frontage of the building on Main Street, Newton, which the applicant wants to smarten up and convert into five apartments.
Most Popular

“The project would revitalise the existing building, provide modern housing and a more appropriate use of the space, that respects and enhances the characteristics of the local area without affecting amenities of the neighbouring occupiers.”

Read More
'Unfit for purpose' 1970s bungalows in Shirebrook could be demolished

Planners have granted conditional permission for the change of mixed use.

The conditions stipulate development will not begin until there is a contaminated land assessment with details of the history of the site including likely presence of potentially hazardous materials and substances, whether or not they originated from the site and assessment of potential risk to human health, livestock, pets, woodland and water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Should investigation reveal unacceptable levels of contamination, a detailed remediation scheme to bring the site to a condition suitable for intended use by removing the risks must be submitted and approved by the planning authority.