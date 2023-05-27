News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

'Unfit for purpose' 1970s bungalows in Shirebrook could be demolished

A demolition plan is threatening several bungalows in Shirebrook – most of which are currently vacant and at risk of vandalism.
By Gay Bolton
Published 27th May 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read

The properties at 1-50 Briar Close, were built in the 1970s and are stated as now unfit for purpose in an application submitted to Bolsover Council.

Planning permission is being sought from the council for the demolition of the bungalows and their garages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Call for action as travellers set up camp behind Mansfield leisure centre
The planning application notice on Briar Close, Shirebrook (photo: Bolsover District Council)The planning application notice on Briar Close, Shirebrook (photo: Bolsover District Council)
The planning application notice on Briar Close, Shirebrook (photo: Bolsover District Council)
Most Popular

A decision is pending from the authority and is expected by the end of July.

Related topics:ShirebrookPlanning permission