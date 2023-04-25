News you can trust since 1952
Annual pool competition in memory of Sutton man to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

The son of a Sutton man is once again organising an annual pool competition in memory of his dad to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST- 2 min read

The Ron Webster Cup wil be taking place at the New Cross Pub in Sutton on Sunday, May 21, from 1pm.

Ron passed away in 2016 after he lost his battle with cancer and each year since his son, Alan Webster, has organised an event in his memory and to help raise money for charity.

Caroline Duffy, Alan’s partner, said: “Alan initially hosted these events to spread awareness of cancer, to keep Ron’s memory alive and to bring him closer to his dad in a sport that he has a keen active interest in.

An annual pool competition is held in memory of Ron WebsterAn annual pool competition is held in memory of Ron Webster
"This year it will be the seventh event and so far fundraising has accumulated around £7,000."

Ron was an avid sportsman, he played football, including participating in trials for Derby County and regularly followed Manchester United.

Caroline said: "Each event has been enjoyable and successful as Ron Webster was a great pillar of the community and his greatest past time was pool and snooker within the local community.

"Every person respective of age has fond memories of a great man, and Alan personally, so every event upholds those memories and creates moments to all individuals to keep his memory alive.

"This year, we have collaborated with Shinto Mathew and his staff to provide a larger venue to host this event at The New Cross Pub and to cater for the increased popularity.

“So far, we have received some generous donations from The Carnarvon and The Countryman, even a generous donation gifted by Manchester United Football Club that will be auctioned to increase our campaign for fundraising.”

On the day there will be numerous people playing pool, refreshments, singing from Kai Jaxon, The North Yorkshire Project livestreaming by Sam Jones, a raffle, tickets can be purchased from either Kerry Sheppard or Caroline Duffy before the event, and on the day, and there will be an auction.

Entries to the competition cost £5 and must be submitted before noon on the day of the competition.

For more information about the event visit www.fb.me/e/Wvhcpzaf.

