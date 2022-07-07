Annual Gate To Southwell Festival set to return this year with a great line up

There will be international roots, World, acoustic and folk acts across four stages plus ceilidhs, dance sides, comedy, street theatre, poetry, music workshops and top class children’s entertainment.

There’ll also be a beer and cider festival, great food stalls and a craft fair.

The annual festival is expected to attract more than 5,000 tourists to Southwell bringing a much-needed boost to the market town’s economy.

Canadian folk stars Le Vent Du Nord are among the headliners

Canadian folk stars Le Vent Du Nord, Stornaway’s finest export Peat & Diesel, Irish traditional music legends Dervish, top bluesman Ian Siegal and Australia’s Spooky Men’s Chorale are among the headliners this year and they’ll be joined by top quality performers such as rising star Kathryn Priddy, highly rated singer and guitarist John Smith from Devon and American banjo and bass combo Truckstop Honeymoon.

The festival site is in Kirklington not far from Southwell but there’ll also be events around the town including the annual colourful Gate To Southwell procession of dancers from across the East Midlands on the morning of Saturday, July 16.

The festival site is off the A617, between Newark and Mansfield, linking the A1 to the M1, postcode NG22 8NX, and a subsidised shuttle bus will run throughout the festival, linking the site to the centre of Southwell.

The four-day festival kicks off on Thursday, July 14, until Sunday, July 17.

Tickets are on sale now and you can buy a weekend or day tickets.