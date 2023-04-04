Angry Clipstone residents blast Coal Authority plans to concrete over historic mine shafts

Members of Adco Properties, which owns the mine shafts at Clipstone Headstocks, say they are being concreted over “unlawfully” because the Coal Authority is not carrying out the work originally agreed to and has not got relevant planning permission for what it is intending to do.

And they are now calling on the Coal Authority to stop work and get proper planning permission for the job or return to what was originally proposed.

The Coal Authority says work is being carried out “as agreed with the local authority”.

The mine shafts at Clipstone Colliery are set to be concreted over - but campaigners say the work is illegal as what's being done is not what was originally agreed

However, Stuart Mills, a director at Adco, said: “The shafts are owned by the Coal Authority and they were given consent to cap them, on the basis they rebuild the top part of the circular red brick shaft to show the mining history.

“They made an error in the ground investigation works, ordered the steel for the caps, had it fabricated, delivered to site and then found it didn’t fit.

“Instead of redesigning it to fit, they are now capping the shaft without the shaft wall, as there is no room for it. We will end up with a flat concrete floor, instead of what they have consent for.

“It is a criminal offence to carry out works to listed buildings without consent and Newark & Sherwood Council’s heritage officer has advised them to make a listed building application.

“Meanwhile they are continuing work without consent and will be pouring concrete over Clipstone’s heritage in the next few days.

“We want the Coal Authority to change their approach and hope they will respect the heritage and history of the shafts.”

A Coal Authority spokesman said: “These complicated engineering works are being carried out as agreed with the local authority and will be a permanent safety solution to help secure the future of these famous headstocks.

"We’re spending more than £1 million to ensure this iconic site is fit for a range of possible uses and can be enjoyed by the wider community for years to come.”