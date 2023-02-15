Warsop residents, photographed at the bottom of Wood Street, against the newly erected fence on green space by the river Meden.

People living in the new King’s Park in Market Warsop and new homes in Warsop Vale have raised concerns over rising maintenance costs and felt that there was a ‘lack of quality services’ despite bills rising.

The Bellway Homes estates use Meadfleet for maintenance to public spaces.

Meadfleet is responsible for grass cutting, edging beds, borders, weeding, moss removal, pruning, litter picking, emptying bins, and additional maintenance service when required – according to the company, maintenance work features within a covenant signed upon purchase of each new-build house, with residents charged six months in arrears.

In recent weeks, residents said a new fence on green space by the river bank at the bottom of Wood Street was erected and the old fence was dismantled and left as a ‘bug house’ for ecology purposes.

However, residents say they were dissatisfied with the service and worried about rising maintenance costs.

Sharon and Mike Cleaver, of Waterfield Avenue, said their six-month fee had doubled.

Mrs Cleaver said: “We were told £84 a year and it is already up to £168.92 and there is no cap. We have no control over what we could end up paying in the long run.

“We want this to be a caution to others, that when you sign the covenant you pass up many of your rights as a homeowner.

The green space is metres away from the housing estate. Residents also said they were unhappy with the quality of maintenance service.

“For instance, you cannot sell your home unless you get the buyer to agree to take on the covenant. Also, what you are told when you first sign up, might not be what you end up paying.”

Fiona Wilson, of Ocean Drive, a resident of the estate since 2015, said: : “All we want is a good quality of service that is value for money and to be consulted before extra costs occur.”

However, they said they were “furious” to find out that they were charged for what they said was a ‘poor quality’ service and potentially posed a risk to children, residents, and dog walkers.

Mrs Wilson said, since multiple residents complained about the fence, they have been told it will be removed on Thursday, February 17.

Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council member for Warsop Carrs, has been supporting residents. He said he has offered help with correspondence between residents and Meadfleet, assisting residents' concerns and arranging meetings.