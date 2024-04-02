Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They have launched a petition calling for a return of the lollipop, school crossing patrol close to the junction of Dalestorth Street, Dalestorth Road and Skegby Road.

The lollipop patrol was axed eight years ago by Nottinghamshire Council to save money and campaigners are calling for its immediate return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

Samantha Ferguson is now working with Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader and Independent Alliance leader at County Hall, and other councillors to force the county council to bring back the school crossing patrol.

Campaigner Samantha Ferguson with CounJason Zadrozny at the top of Dalestorth Street in Sutton, close to the junction. Photo: Submitted

They are also calling for a pedestrian crossing in the longer term, close to the busy junction that is used by pupils at Dalestorth Primary School, Quarrydale Academy and Sutton Academy.

Mum of four, Samantha, who lives on Redcliffe Street, uses the junction every day and says unless action is taken it is ‘an accident waiting to happen.’

She said: “This busy junction serves pupils from three local schools, all with increasing pupil numbers.

"I see near-misses on a daily basis and I fear that unless urgent action is taken, we will see a serious accident

"I am not prepared to stand by and wait for this to happen.

"We need to see our school crossing patrol returned immediately and, in the longer term, a new zebra and pedestrian crossing.”

Samantha has met with Coun Zadrozny and her campaign has his, and local councillors Will Bostock, Jodine Cronshaw, Samantha Deakin, Vicki Heslop and Helen-Ann Smith’s (all Ash Ind), support.

An online petition has now been launched which residents can sign at https://chng.it/bNDLNsrtRy

Coun Zadrozny said, “This junction has been a nightmare for years and since the county council axed the school crossing patrol – the danger to pupils using it has got worse.

"The petition will be formally presented to Nottinghamshire Council.

"We back a return to a school crossing patrols as more pupils are attending the three local school than ever before.

"The county council is rightly encouraging pupils to travel to school on foot but they must make it as possible to do that.

"At this moment is dangerous and that’s why we back Samantha’s campaign wholeheartedly.”

A county council spokesperson said: “The school crossing patrol at the junction of Dalestorth Road and Skegby Road in Sutton was made dormant in 2013 due to low usage.

“This came following a period of monitoring and observations where 10 or less pedestrians had utilised the crossing – and in some cases it had no use at all.

“We prioritise our school crossing patrols at sites where there are significant numbers of pedestrian and traffic movements, helping young people and families to cross safely.

“We have received no enquiries from residents or councillors relating to concerns at the site.