Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The praise from youngsters was included in the latest report by CQC inspectors into King Edwin Primary and Nursery School, which continues to be rated ‘Good’.

Back in 2012, King Edwin was branded ‘Inadequate’ by inspectors. But it recovered a year later and has remained ‘Good’ since the appointment of the current head teacher, Andy Callaghan-Wetton, in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the latest review, Mr Callaghan-Wetton said: “When I joined the school, we began a rapid and visionary plan for improvement.

King Edwin Primary and Nursery School in Edwinstowe, which continues to be rated 'Good' by education watchdog, Ofsted

"It is truly gratifying to receive confirmation that we are still ‘Good’. It is a testament to the industry of the pupils, the hard work, dedication and expertise of the staff, and the unfailing support of parents and governors.

"We are proud to continue on our journey as a brilliant school, further improving the education and experiences we bring to our ‘King Edwinner’ children,who are exceptional ambassadors for their school.”

The Ofsted report described the Fourth Avenue school, which has 453 pupils, aged three to 11, on its books, as “exceptionally welcoming”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils have strong, positive relationships with adults, and feel safe. They also meet high expectations of their behaviour, and make excellent use of lesson time.

Head teacher Andy Callaghan-Wetton, who says King Edwin Primary is "proud to continue on our journey as a brilliant school".

"They are focused and keen to learn. They understand the school’s values and are proud of their school.”

The inspectors praised King Edwin’s curriculum as “aspirational for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)”, who received positive support, according to parents.

The school had also “created a successful ‘love of reading’ culture, with “most pupils reading confidently and with fluency”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors found that King Edwin “prioritises the wellbeing of pupils”, who learn about healthy eating and mental health. The report said: “The school works with specialists to help with pupil anxiety, and pupils value play therapy sessions.”

Youngsters also enjoyed the wide range of school clubs, fitness and first-aid lessons and talks from visiting guests, such as religious leaders, the police and a Paralympian, to “enrich their lives”.