The claim was submitted by Chattertons Solicitors on behalf of Andrew Shaw, who visited Center Parcs’ Sherwood Forest village with his family in November 2021.

During the holiday, Mr Shaw had approached the entrance to one of the activity slides, but said he was stopped by a member of staff who stated he was not allowed on the slides due to his prosthetic leg and asked him to remove it before going on the slide.

Mr Shaw said he was unable to do this as he was unsafe without it – and the staff member then refused to allow him on the slide.

Center Parcs Sherwood Forest

Following further discussion, it was later confirmed it was Center Parcs’ policy and Mr Shaw would not be allowed to use the slides unless he removed it.

Carrie Clewes, head of Chattertons’ equality team, said: “Acting on behalf of Mr Shaw, we wrote to Center Parcs to point out that in providing an activity centre and accommodation service, Center Parcs is providing a service within the meaning of Section 29 of the Equality Act 2010 and is therefore obliged to comply with the provisions of Section 29.

“This includes the obligation to make reasonable adjustments. By refusing to allow Mr Shaw to partake in the activities, it was alleged they had discriminated against him and treated him unfavourably because of something arising directly in relation to his disability – his prosthetic.”

Chattertons said that, in agreeing the settlement, Center Parcs responded by confirming it was not their intention to discriminate against Mr Shaw and apologised for any inconvenience, embarrassment and upset caused.

It confirmed it has amended its internal policy and safety information, to remove any restrictions in relation to guests wearing a prosthetic and ensured all staff are appropriately trained on the policy.

The company, based in Sherwood Forest, near Edwinstowe, also submitted a written apology to Mr Shaw, made a compensatory payment to reflect his injury to feelings and covered his legal fees.