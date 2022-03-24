The revision to the boundary of Laxton will allow for the inclusion of the historic field system and the remains of the motte and bailey site, which are felt to be intrinsic to the significance of the conservation area and changes to the Ollerton boundary will remove areas that do not contribute to the area's unique architectural and historical interest.

The changes were adopted after a public consultation where people were invited to give their opinions on the proposed amendments to both conservation area boundaries and Newark and Sherwood District Council’s draft Appraisal and Management documents.

Comments from the public and local stakeholders were taken on board and the Appraisal documents were finalised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ollerton conservation area

Coun Keith Girling, deputy leader and chairman of the Economic Development Committee at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: "It is excellent that following a thorough and well engaged public consultation, the amendments to both Laxton and Ollerton conservation area boundaries have been approved.

"Both these locations boast vibrant historical significance. These changes will ensure that they remain meaningful to the people who live and work in Laxton and Ollerton and enable us to conserve them appropriately for the future."