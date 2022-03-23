Ollerton woman downed Amaretto before hitting post near police station

Carolyn Newton was seen getting out of her car and falling into dustbins, after the collision on Walesby Lane, at 12.30am, on March 4, said prosecutor Kate Harrison.

A breath test later revealed she had 85 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Newton, who has no previous convictions, hit the post near Ollerton police station and her offside front tyre came off in the impact.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

She told magistrates: "I do regret that I did this and I won't do it again.

"I have a bit of a drinking problem. I am getting myself sorted."

Newton, 45, of Walker Close, Ollerton, admitted drink driving.

Mansfield magistrates fined her £250, with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

She was banned for 20 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 percent completed by May 2023.