Mansfield things to do: 8 hidden gems and beauty spots around Mansfield well worth a visit

There are plenty of hidden gems around Mansfield which you might not have visited.
Sometimes it is good to escape the town centre or just go somewhere a bit different.
We took a look around at some of the more hidden places, some even not that well-known to locals. Here’s our pick of the best nature spots, museums and attractions that are hidden or just a bit off the beaten tracks.
1. Sherwood Forest Railway, Edwinstowe
A real steam railway in miniature with 6 locomotives 12 coaches, signals, level crossings, and tunnel all perfectly recreated in miniature. One review said: "We took our five year old grandson. He loved the train ride and the staff were so friendly! The play area is ideal and there are plenty of picnic tables. It's a hidden gem!" Photo: m
2. Vicar Water Country Park, Clipstone
The 78 hectare, Green Flag award winning green space, has a pond play area and cafe. One review said: "Great local walk in beautiful surroundings. A hidden gem. Nice to have facilities too." Photo: ,
3. Sherwood Forest Art and Craft Centre, Edwinstowe
Across the road from Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre is this centre home shops selling textiles, fossils and gemstones, paintings, coppersmith, candles, fabric crafts, paper crafts, hand crafted chocolate, handmade soap and jewellery. One visitor said: "Hidden gem, the cafe there does great food at reasonable prices, there can be a slight wait for food as they do fresh food, not fast food." Photo: m
4. Derbyshire Pony Trekking, Upper Langwith
Offering horse riding for all ages and abilities, there are a variety of different routes to ride around the centre at Upper Langwith, Mansfield. One review said: "The horses are beautiful and so well behaved but still have their own personalities. You can really tell the staff and the horses love their job." Photo: m