Work begins on empty shop on Low Street

Renovation works have started at 9-11 Low Street, Sutton, the second empty shop to be given new life by Ashfield District Council.

Ashfield District Council have purchased the former YMCA shop on Low Street as part of their £6.27million Future High Streets Fund. In May this year the Council completed the transformation of the old Yorkshire Bank on Low Street, from a dilapidated eye-sore, to a modern café, bringing vibrancy back to the high street.

Plans for 9-11 Low Street include refitting the interior of the shop unit to bring it back to a usable commercial space, installing energy efficiency measures, and renovating the first floor into modern, quality accommodation.

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead for Regeneration, Growth and Local Planning said “It is fantastic to see work starting on another of our Future High Streets Funded projects. When all our 20 plus projects are completed, they will work together to transform our town centres and how people shop, visit, and do business in Ashfield.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny and Cllr Matthew Relf at 9-11 Low Street, Sutton

“To some people it may just be repurposing a long-standing empty unit, but in conjunction with the Makerspace and business hub at High Pavement House, the redesign of Portland Square which will start in the new year, and work in the outer edges of Sutton at Kings Mill Reservoir and Sherwood Observatory, you can start to see our vision for the District. A place where businesses and aspirations can grow and succeed.”