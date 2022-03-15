Zabou French artist paints mural

The striking mural is being created on the side of a building occupied by Kim’s Diner, in Portland Square, and shows a face looking through a telescope.

Designed by the photo realist artist, the mural reflects Sutton’s past and future, with a depiction of the Walton Stocking Factory and the background represents the town’s long history of hosiery manufacturing.

Freya, the girl pictured in the foreground, is a junior member of Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society, seen viewing the stars at the Sherwood Observatory, to represent ‘Sutton’s bright future’.

Coun Matthew Relf, and Coun Jason Zadrozny with the mural as the work got underway by French artist Zabou.

Zabou is a French street artist based in London. She travels and paints realistic murals. Working mostly with spray paint, she creates large-scale black and white portraits with colourful backgrounds.

The art project is being delivered as part of the Welcome Back Fund. The mural will be a new attraction for the town centre and part of the Ashfield District Council’s commitment to delivering town centre improvements.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “This is an amazing project bringing world class street art to Sutton. Zabou is a world-renowned artist and to have a piece of her artwork in Sutton is fantastic.

What the Sutton mural will look like when it is completed

“She’ll be painting the mural through the week, so if you have chance pop down and see her in action. This is just the start of our improvement plans for Portland Square and Sutton town centre.”

As part of the £70m investment from the Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund Portland Square and the area around Fox Street will be redeveloped.

The plans are also set to create a new gateway into the town centre, with an area for events and a revitalised public space at Portland Square.

They also complement improvement works being carried out along Low Street, the new public venue for music, theatre and cinema at Sutton Academy and the maker space and business hub on High Pavement.

Zabou painting mural at Sutton

Coun Zadrozny added: “We are committed to making Sutton town centre a great place to work, shop and visit.”

