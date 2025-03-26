'Always being together': Ashfield couple share secret to 70 years of marriage as platinum celebrations commence
Long-time readers of your Chad, Janice, 91, and Derrick Hickman, 90, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this March 26, 2025.
Janice and Derrick, childhood sweethearts from Leamington Drive, were married at St. Mary’s Church in Sutton, seventy years ago.
After their marriage, they lived with Janice's mother on James William Turner Avenue in Sutton before moving to Kirkby, where they have lived ever since.
Mr and Mrs Hickman have three children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Derrick worked as a miner while Janice was employed at Metal Box once their children were in school.
They are hosting a family celebration for around 100 guests to celebrate seven decades together.
On their Diamond Anniversary, Mr and Mrs Hickman received a card from the Queen, and for their Platinum anniversary, King Charles III has shared his well wishes.
When asked about the secret to their seventy years together, they said: “Always being together.”
From us here at your Chad, thank you for your support over the years – we wish you a joyous and celebratory seventieth year of marriage.
