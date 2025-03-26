March marks the seventieth wedding anniversary of a couple from Ashfield, who will celebrate this platinum milestone with a card from the King and family festivities.

Long-time readers of your Chad, Janice, 91, and Derrick Hickman, 90, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this March 26, 2025.

Janice and Derrick, childhood sweethearts from Leamington Drive, were married at St. Mary’s Church in Sutton, seventy years ago.

After their marriage, they lived with Janice's mother on James William Turner Avenue in Sutton before moving to Kirkby, where they have lived ever since.

Mr and Mrs Hickman have three children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Derrick worked as a miner while Janice was employed at Metal Box once their children were in school.

They are hosting a family celebration for around 100 guests to celebrate seven decades together.

On their Diamond Anniversary, Mr and Mrs Hickman received a card from the Queen, and for their Platinum anniversary, King Charles III has shared his well wishes.

Additionally, Mr and Mrs Hickman have purchased the Ashfield Chad newspaper every week for decades.

When asked about the secret to their seventy years together, they said: “Always being together.”

From us here at your Chad, thank you for your support over the years – we wish you a joyous and celebratory seventieth year of marriage.