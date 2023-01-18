Shelter, a homelessness charity, estimates 88 people were homeless in Ashfield on any given night in 2022, including 39 children, equivalent to one in every 1,435 people in the area.

About 82 homeless people in Ashfield were in temporary accommodation, while six were estimated to be sleeping rough.

Paul Parkinson, Ashfield Council director of housing and assets, said “The council strives to ensure an offer of accommodation is made to every person who is street homeless and who wishes to engage with us.

Despite a slight drop in the number of people in temporary accommodation compared to the year before, the use of temporary accommodation has risen by an “alarming” 74 per cent over the last decade, Shelter said.

“The figures show 82 of the estimated 88 people were housed in temporary accommodation.

“Through positive action, levels of rough sleeping in the cistrict are low.

“The council works hard to prevent homelessness and find solutions to the needs of those in housing crisis. We will continue to do everything possible, working with partner agencies, to ensure local residents have suitable and safe accommodation.”

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said it was expecting a rise in homelessness in 2023.

“A cold doorway or a grotty hostel room is not a home, but this is reality for too many people today,” she said.

“Our frontline advisers are working tirelessly to help people desperate to escape homelessness, from parents doing all they can to provide some shred of a normal family life while stuck in an emergency B&B, to the person terrified of another night sleeping rough.

“With private rents and living costs continuing to soar, thousands of people are not just facing a winter of worry, they are at risk of losing the roof over their head.”

The estimates suggest about 2,400 people were sleeping rough across England, with a further 15,000 people in hostels or supported accommodation.

Nearly 250,000 people – mainly families – were living in temporary accommodation.

The overall figure is down slightly from the previous year – 274,000 were estimated to be homeless on any given night in 2021.

Across the East Midlands, 5,933 people were estimated to be homeless on any given night in 2022 – one in every 822 residents in the region.

