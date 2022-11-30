Every year, Mansfield Rotary Club’s sleigh spreads festive joy to children and adults alike as it travels around Mansfield and Mansfield Woodhouse, collecting for the club’s charity work.

Ahead of its grand voyage this year, Laser Limited, Quickits and Premier Powder Coating, part of the QK Group, based in Sutton, teamed up to build a new sleigh for Santa to ride in style.

A Laser Limited spokesman said: “This project will definitely be one we will always remember at this time of year.

Laser Limited staff riding the new sleigh as it leaves the depot.

“We were asked by Mansfield Rotary if we were interested in manufacturing a new sleigh to replace their existing, trailer-mounted, timber model that had seen better days.

“As a company who loves a challenge, we did one better and decided to manufacture the sleigh and donate this to them, since it’s for such a worthy cause.

“They wanted a sleigh that could be transported around on the back of a flat bed truck, while also capable of being standalone.”

The project included many aspects of engineering and design to pull off successfully.

A glimpse at the new sleigh.

The spokesman said: “Such a great team effort getting this one over the line.

“From engineering design, laser cutting, fabrication and powder coating the whole team at the QK Group has demonstrated our versatility.

“I’m sure we will see this in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield areas for many years to come. Keep your eyes out for Santa – he’ll be heading your way soon.”

Here’s where you can see the new sleigh this year:

Collections start on Saturday, December 10, and run until Friday, December 23.

Saturday, December 10 – West Gate, Mansfield town centre, from 9.45am-4.15pm;

Monday, December 12– Marples Avenue area, Mansfield Woodhouse. The sleigh will start at Harby Avenue and visit Ashby Avenue, Freeby Avenue, Leeming Lane North, The Pastures, Long Meadow, Meadow Bank, Sandringham Road, Wheatfield Crescent, Dennor Drive, Marples Avenue, and Leedale Crescent;

Tuesday, December 13– Wynndale Primary School, Wynndale Drive, Mansfield, from 6-7pm;

Wednesday, December 14 – Tesco Extra, Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, from 11am-5pm. In the evening it will be in the Briar Lane area of Mansfield, from 6-8pm;

Thursday, December 15 – King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, from 11am-5pm. In the evening, from 6-8pm, it will be in the Big Barn Lane area of Mansfield, starting on Big Barn Lane and visiting Derwent Avenue, Wynndale Drive, Bramble Avenue, Gorse Avenue, Bracken Hill, Ling Forest Road, and Raylawn Street;

Friday, December 16 – Sainsbury’s, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, from noon-8pm;

Saturday, December 17 – West Gate, from 9.45am-4.15pm;

Sunday, December 18 – Aldi, Southwell Road West, Mansfield, from 10am-2pm;

Monday, December 19 – Aldi, Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, from 11am- 5pm. It will then be on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, followed by Parliament Road, Peel Road, Clarendon Road, Salisbury Road, Westfield Lane, Harrop White Road, and Beck Crescent.

Tuesday, December 20 – King’s Mill Hospital, from 11am-5pm.

Thursday, December 22 –Sainsbury’s, Mansfield, from noon-8pm.

