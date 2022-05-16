The firm has appointed Alistair Millar to Senior Partner, following the retirement of Mark Hawkins.

Since qualifying as a solicitor in 1996 and joining Tallents Solicitors in 2003, Alistair has built up a wealth of experience in both residential and commercial property law and is Head of the Conveyancing Department at Tallents Solicitors.

He is highly regarded across the East Midlands as the firm’s agricultural law specialist, dealing with all aspects of farming law and rural business issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alistair Millar has been appointed as new Senior Partner

Partner Vili Chung, a highly experienced solicitor in both commercial and residential property law has moved from Mansfield to supervise the Southwell office, partners Sarah Allen, Head of Wills, Trusts and Probate, and Mat Derbyshire an experienced solicitor in children and family law, will supervise the Mansfield office and the Mansfield office also welcomes solicitor Kimberley Rhule to their Family Law department.

Alistair said: “Tallents Solicitors have been helping more than nine generations of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire citizens since 1774 and it’s wonderful to see the firm still growing so strongly nearly 250 years later.

"It’s a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff towards their clients, that we are still one of the oldest law firms in the East Midlands and possibly the UK.