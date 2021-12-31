Little Fleur Green was just one of the many bonny babies who brought Christmas joy to their parents after being born at Kings Mill hospital on December 25.

Fleur kept her mum Casey Green and hospital staff guessing for a while. When the little sweetheart described by her mum as just like a ‘China doll’ finally arrived, at 6.31am, on Christmas Day, she weighed in at a dainty 6llbs and 4ozs.

Fleur is the first child for Casey, a production manager, and husband Tom, who live at Alfreton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleur Green who was born on Christmas Day at King's Mill Hospital

Casey, who is 30, went in to hospital on December 23, and was induced. Fleur took her time, there was still no sign of her on Christmas Eve.

But when she finally did put in her much-anticipated appearance, it all happened so fast at the end there wasn’t even time for photos!

Casey joked: “Never again! It was pure pain from start to finish but it was all worth it! She is absolutely gorgeous, like a little China doll. I never thought I would have children, she’s a really special Christmas present for us!

“All the midwives and the staff at Kings Mill were brilliant, they really were amazing and looked after us so well. I want to thank them.

Because of the Covid precautions, the couple’s relatives and Fleur’s excited grandparents have not had a chance to meet Fleur yet.

Casey said: "We drove by various houses going home and showed her through windows, but we’re looking forward to when they can meet her properly. They can’t wait!”