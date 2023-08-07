Advice to motorists after spate of vehicle thefts in areas of Mansfield
A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “We have seen several reports of thefts and attempt thefts from motor vehicles in the Avalon Estate and Pleasley Hill area of Mansfield.
"We are therefore asking residents to be vigilant, ensure their vehicles are locked and valuable items removed and report any suspicious activity noted.
“Patrols will be increased in the area and further information regarding preventing theft from vehicles can be found on our website, www.nottinghamshire.police.uk.”
Advice includes get into the habit of locking your vehicle even if you’re only going to be away from it for a moment, close windows and the sun roof to prevent ‘fishing’, use security screws to attach your vehicle’s number plates to make it harder for thieves to get your number and fit locking, anti-tamper wheel nuts to secure alloy wheels.