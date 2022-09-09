A Sutton woman is on a mission to reconnect people and make her community better
A community hero from Sutton is one of Co-op’s latest Member Pioneer recruits and is working every week to help her community.
Ashley Marshall and other Member Pioneers across the country bring people and local causes together within communities to offer practical advice and help, to make communities better places to work, play, live and learn.
Ashley Marshall, Co-op member pioneer, said: “Not only am I making a positive difference on a local level, I am also meeting new people, which is helping grow my confidence.
"The role as a community member pioneer has opened up the world of work to me, allowing me to gain valuable experience for my career and in other areas of my life, in addition to improving my mental wellbeing.
“I am so proud of so many achievements in my role, most notably, connecting a local community group with a local Co-op store, the local library and district council.
"They are now Foodshare partners, collecting food twice a week and displaying in the library to be shared within the local community.”
Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community and Membership at the Co-op, said: “It’s concerning that so many people feel disconnected from their local community.
"Our study shows that when people come together good things happen which is crucial during these challenging times.
"Our Member Pioneers have a vital role to play in helping their local communities connect, which is why, through our Co-op membership scheme we’re going to be arming more communities with even more of these wonderful people.”