A kind-hearted Mansfield schoolgirl left a legacy for her former Sutton nursery by raising funds to improve the garden

Arabella, who attended the nursery on the site of King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, for three years, loves the outdoors and grows plants at home with her parents Julia and Jonathon Guy.

The family had an abundance of plants in their garden and jointly decided to hold a plant sale to say thank you for taking such good care of Arabella.

Children at the nursery were involved in deciding what to buy with the money. They chose outdoor cushions, a rug and lights for the chill-out area, along with wind chimes, zip-up greenhouse, items for the fairy garden, plants and flowers.

Arabella Guy with her mum Julia

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the plant sale on the family’s drive, Arabella was keen to talk neighbours and passers-by into buying her favourite plant, Bunny Tail Grass.

She said: “I really loved selling all the plants I have grown and talking to people when they came to buy them. I am happy I got to do something nice for my nursery and will miss it when I go to big school.”

Julia and Jonathon said: “The care given to Arabella whilst at Little Millers has been exceptional right from the beginning. Arabella will really miss the nursery staff, especially those in the Wise Owls room. The plant sale was just our way of showing our appreciation.”

Deborah Hall, nursery manager, said: “The money raised by Arabella has enabled the nursery to purchase items to extend the garden and growing area, which has been a big interest for the children recently.

“Arabella’s donation was a lovely gesture and very much appreciated. It has enabled the children to really engage with our growing theme.”

Little Millers Day Nursery, recently rated Good in all areas by Ofsted, provides childcare for children from the ages of six weeks to five years. It is open Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 5.30pm and can be used by NHS employees and the public.