A Kirkby packing company has expanded with the purchase of a new facility

Ezi-Dock has enjoyed remarkable success and growth, and now ships its products to 36 different countries where they are deployed by the world’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The company has won no less than three of the highly coveted Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, in recognition of its achievements in innovation and export sales.

In 2014, just 11 years after the company’s launch, Ezi-Dock Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade followed by a second Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2015, this time in the category of Innovation, and then a third Queen’s Award for International Trade was achieved in 2019.

Ezi-Dock Systems has purchased a new 50,000 square foot facility at Barlborough

It also specialises in high-containment and dust-free handling systems typically used in the manufacture of medicines.

MD Steve McAleavy said: “Ezi-Dock has outgrown its premises every few years since we launched.

“I suppose we shouldn’t complain, but constantly having to expand our facilities is costly of time and resources and so we took the decision last year to secure much larger premises with excellent transport links which would have the capacity to meet our needs over a considerable period.

“The new premises at Barlborough offers sufficient scope for our further planned growth and, in addition to housing our existing Class 7 cleanroom manufacturing, engineering, R and D, warehousing and administrative activities, it will also accommodate extensive new manufacturing facilities.”

Part of the company’s increased manufacturing facility will see the immediate installation of an additional six injection moulding machines of various sizes, bringing a three-fold increase to Ezi-Dock’s moulding capacity, and creating further high-quality job opportunities to north Derbyshire.

The company’s newly purchased building provides almost 40,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing space alongside 13,000 square feet for administrative departments and, standing on a three and a half acre plot, offers substantial scope for the construction of further buildings.