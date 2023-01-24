'A dream come true' -- Mansfield estate agency is named the best in Britain

BuckleyBrown, based on Leeming Street, was launched as a business only seven years ago.

But in 2022, it scooped an accolade as the top estate agency in the Midlands at the British Property Awards after also being named the best in Mansfield.

Because it won regional honours, BuckleyBrown was automatically put forward for the national title. And now it has been revealed that the company is the number one estate agent in the country.

Jon Brown, co-director of award-winning estate agency BuckleyBrown, of Mansfield, with the company's area manager, Amy Shaw, and sales manager Megan Booth.

"It is a dream come true," said co-director Jon Brown. “It is unbelievable that we only started seven years ago and now we are ranked number one out of thousands of other businesses.”

The British Property Awards assess estate agents by using mystery shoppers, with companies ranked on set criteria.

Jon added: “I’m proud that we are consistent in delivering excellent customer service, and that we do what we say we’ll do.

“All the team are focused on attention to detail and delivering successful outcomes for people who are selling their homes and also those who are buying homes.”

BuckleyBrown, which has offices in Mansfield and Edwinstowe, has been named the best estate agent locally, regionally and nationally at the British Property Awards.

In September 2021, BuckleyBrown expanded by opening a second office in the centre of Edwinstowe.

Across both premises, the firm now employs 35 people, and was Mansfield’s top-selling agent for 2022. It specialises in selling and renting residential property, as well as land.

Jon says the business will continue to grow this year, and he has not ruled out the possibility of opening new branches elsewhere in Nottinghamshire.

He continued: “There has been some negative talk recently about the housing market. But we have seen a huge surge in activity from buyers and sellers alike.“This is most encouraging and shows signs that there are still lots of prospective buyers who are in search of their new home.

“Bearing this in mind, we are firmly of the belief that we can be successful by just doing what we keep doing -- delivering excellent customer service and doing our very best for people.”